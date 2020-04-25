Car strikes several vehicles, flips on Rombach

WILMINGTON — A car sideswiped at least three vehicles and flipped at least twice before coming to rest on its top at around 5 p.m. Saturday on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington, according to witnesses at the scene. They said the driver of the Volkswagen, a female, was driving at a high rate of speed, and one driver whose car was struck said the VW was “bouncing like a pinball” off cars before flipping and coming to a stop in the roadway between Dairy Queen and the entrance to J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park. That driver was extricated from the upside-down car and transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital by Wilmington EMS. The extent of her injuries and the cause of the accident were not immediately available. The accident is under investigation by Wilmington police. Tom Barr | News Journal

