Clinton-Massie greenhouse nears completion

A new greenhouse on the Clinton-Massie campus is nearing completion. In 2019, the Bayer Fund awarded a $25,000 grant to the school district. Once nominated, a school district submits an application to compete for $10,000 or $25,000 grants to help fund projects that enhance their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) curriculum. Further, the Clinton and Warren Counties Farm Bureaus each donated $1,000 to be put toward the greenhouse interior. Ultimately, the greenhouse will be wheelchair accessible with the installation of a concrete strip through the middle of the structure’s interior. The fourth wall of the greenhouse is a side wall of the red bus garage.

A new greenhouse on the Clinton-Massie campus is nearing completion. In 2019, the Bayer Fund awarded a $25,000 grant to the school district. Once nominated, a school district submits an application to compete for $10,000 or $25,000 grants to help fund projects that enhance their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) curriculum. Further, the Clinton and Warren Counties Farm Bureaus each donated $1,000 to be put toward the greenhouse interior. Ultimately, the greenhouse will be wheelchair accessible with the installation of a concrete strip through the middle of the structure’s interior. The fourth wall of the greenhouse is a side wall of the red bus garage. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_greenhouse_p.jpg A new greenhouse on the Clinton-Massie campus is nearing completion. In 2019, the Bayer Fund awarded a $25,000 grant to the school district. Once nominated, a school district submits an application to compete for $10,000 or $25,000 grants to help fund projects that enhance their STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) curriculum. Further, the Clinton and Warren Counties Farm Bureaus each donated $1,000 to be put toward the greenhouse interior. Ultimately, the greenhouse will be wheelchair accessible with the installation of a concrete strip through the middle of the structure’s interior. The fourth wall of the greenhouse is a side wall of the red bus garage. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal