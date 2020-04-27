Local Briefs: Hospice honors volunteers; plant sale rescheduled

CC Hospice honors volunteers

WILMINGTON — Volunteers at Community Care Hospice make an impact on the lives of patients, their families, and the staff every day. During National Volunteer Week, April 19-25, Community Care Hospice recognized its volunteers. In 2019, 50 volunteers served more than 2,100 hours.

“We appreciate our volunteers so much,” said Jodi Howard, volunteer services coordinator. “They truly are the heart of hospice care.”

Volunteers play a vital role as members of the hospice care team. Each volunteer brings unique skills and experiences to the volunteer role of their choosing.

They serve as friendly visitors, respite caregivers, drivers, bereavement volunteers and more. They also serve as part of American Pride Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice, a program honoring Veterans. They support the staff as office assistants, event helpers, receptionists and more. They also are creative, making baked goods, crafted gifts, blankets and shawls, comfort pillows and memory bears for patients and families.

“We’re grateful to our volunteers for all they do to support our mission,” Howard said. “These volunteers touch the lives of our patients and families.”

For information on how to become a volunteer, visit CommunityCareHospice.com/Volunteer-Opportunities or call 937-382-5400.

Library to meet virtually

Wilmington Public Library’s April board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 virtually in Webex.

The link for the meeting is: https://meetingsamer2.webex.com/meetingsamer2/j.php?MTID=ma15c633361d38ee15badcf771a724f19 . Meeting ID: 629 771 426 and password (if asked) is 45177. Audio only phone-in option is 408-418-9388.

Plant sale rescheduled

The Wilmington Garden Club’s annual plant sale at the Clinton County History Center is postponed until September 2020.

Student in virtual concert

Janell Dean of Wilmington recently participated in the University of Findlay Concert-Chorale and University Singers virtual choir performance “The Road Home,” by Stephen Paulus.

The performance may be viewed on the University’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/6ld00uHLJyY .

Free program for homes

Clinton County Community Action Weatherization Program is accepting applications for services. The program consists of free furnace and water heater inspections, attic and sidewall insulation, whole house air leakage testing and possible appliance replacement.

If interested please contact Clinton County Community Action Program at 937-324-2971.