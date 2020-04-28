ODOT work in Clinton Co. this week

Through the week ending May 2, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions and/or short-term closures for scheduled maintenance projects on the state highway system in Clinton County.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

• Pavement repair/pothole patching on SR 73, between Steele and Leeka roads; on SR 134, from SR 350 to Davids Road at Wilmington; on SR 350, from Beechwood Road to SR 73; and on SR 729, between SR 73 and SR 72.

• Tree cutting and brush chipping on SR 132, from the 0-10.6; on SR 133, from the Warren County line to SR 132; and on SR 730, between SR 350 and Wilmington..

• Ditching on US 22, between Clarksville and Ogden roads, and on SR 730, between Reeder and Baker roads.

• Mowing along SR 73, from the Warren County line to McCoy Road, and on US 22, from the Warren County line to Wilmington.

• Litter pickup and sign maintenance at various locations throughout the county.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_ODOT-3.jpg