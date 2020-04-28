LOCAL BRIEFS: WPD ceremony postponed

WPD ceremony postponed

WILMINGTON — Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 Wilmington Police Officers Memorial ceremony, originally scheduled for May 11, has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. Monday, June 8.

Those interested in attending are asked to please gather at the grave of Ptl. Emery McCreight, which is located directly east of the bridge between the original section and the new section of Sugar Grove Cemetery. Marshal John Van Doren and the five other known members of the police department who died while still actively serving will be remembered, too.

Due to the current uncertainties, please watch the News Journal or the WPD Facebook page for any possible change in plans.

During National Police Week, which is May 10 through May 16, Marshal Van Doren’s and Ptl. McCreight’s wall plaques in the Wilmington City Hall lobby will be properly and respectfully draped. Likewise, their graves will be properly and respectfully adorned with the United States Flag, the Fallen Officers Flag, and a bouquet.

Blan library sets meeting

Blanchester Public Library will hold its regularly scheduled monthly board meeting via teleconference at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, May 7. For more information, visit the library website at http://blanlibrary.org .