There are no early results to post yet in the primary election in Clinton County, mainly because over 1,000 ballots were turned in today — the final day allowed — at the Board of Elections.

In Warren County, with 100 percent of votes counted, the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District levy received 126 votes for and 98 against.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_primary-election-logo-March-2020.jpg