UPDATE: Snarr wins Clinton County Recorder race

WILMINGTON — Tanya K. Snarr won the Republican nomination for Clinton County Recorder in Ohio’s primary election ending Tuesday.

Snarr placed first in a close three-person contest with 36 percent of the votes (1,245 votes); Jonathan C. McKay finished second at 33 percent (1,156 votes); and Kelly Hopkins came in third with 31 percent (1,096 votes).

After the results were known Tuesday night, Snarr said she is honored to have received the nomination as the Republican candidate for recorder.

“During this time of school, work and social challenges, it’s difficult to be too excited. I will certainly advocate for folks in our county,” added Snarr.

All the recorder candidates worked diligently throughout the campaign season, she said.

“I appreciate all the kindness, patience, and thoughtfulness of the citizens with whom I have been in contact, who have supported me with signs in their yard, and have assisted with my campaign,” said Snarr.

She also complimented the Board of Elections.

“I appreciate all the hard work the folks at the Board of Elections have put into this election with the numerous changes due to COVID-19. We are blessed with a very bright group of individuals who represent our county in that capacity, and they were prepared for the challenges presented,” Snarr remarked.

All three recorder candidates are well-known Clinton Countians, known for being very active in the community in civic and service organizations and nonprofits.

Snarr, 50, a resident of Wilmington and a Blanchester High School grad, is currently a substitute teacher with Wilmington Schools, Laurel Oaks and Southern Ohio Learning Center.

According to current Clinton County Recorder Brenda Huff, the county recorder “maintains permanent public records in perpetuity. Examples of recorded documents include deeds, mortgages, easements, agreements, affidavits, mechanics liens, subdivision plats and surveys, leases, power of attorney, federal tax liens, military discharges, and assorted miscellaneous documents. These instruments are recorded and indexed for giving legal public notice of their existence, for safekeeping and future reference.

“By state statute, the county recorder maintains and preserves all legal documents affecting the title to real property. These records are the legal basis for determining ownership of the real property. The county recorder furnishes ‘Official Copies’ of any record or instrument when required by law, ordered by the court, or requested by any party. All documents are public records except for military discharge records.

“The county recorder enforces more than 1,200 sections of state law in the Ohio Revised Code. The customers are the general public, attorneys, land title examiners, banks, genealogists, historians, and real estate professionals.”

Other GOP races

Running unopposed were Republican incumbents in county offices:

• Commissioners Brenda K. Woods (3,111 votes) and Kerry Steed (2,884 votes)

• Prosecutor Richard “Rick” W. Moyer (3,078 votes)

• Clerk of Courts Cynthia “Cindy” R. Bailey (3,125 votes)

• Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer Jr. (3,156 votes)

• Treasurer Jason F. Walt (3,134 votes)

• Engineer Jeffrey B. Linkous (3,083 votes)

• Coroner Ronald G. Seaman (3,123 votes)

• Probate/Juvenile Judge Chad L. Carey (3,094 votes)

