Helping those in need

WILMINGTON — The congregation of First Christian Church recently held a food drive for the Community Action Food Pantry. First Christian Church has been a consistent donor to the emergency food pantry operated by the agency, and staff thanks them for their continued support. Anyone needing food assistance should contact Community Action at 937-382-8365.
