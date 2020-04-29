New items installed at Clinton-Massie fitness space

Two pieces of equipment recently were added to an outdoor fitness area located on the Clinton-Massie campus. One of the new items is the exercise equipment in the photo that has a cardio stepper on one side (foreground) and a hand cycler on the other side. The other new item is a low-height balance beam that has a twisty design, no doubt with children in mind. The outdoor fitness area also has Tai Chi wheels. The space is an ongoing project led by Clinton-Massie District School Nurse and grant writer Cindy Stenger who has obtained HealthFirst grants to fund the equipment. The equipment is intended for use by the community. She’s looking for grants to turf the area so that muddy ground won’t stop would-be users. For the time being, due to the coronavirus and the equipment having high-touch surfaces, interested residents should wait for clearance, probably about the time playground equipment at public parks is regarded safe for use.

Two pieces of equipment recently were added to an outdoor fitness area located on the Clinton-Massie campus. One of the new items is the exercise equipment in the photo that has a cardio stepper on one side (foreground) and a hand cycler on the other side. The other new item is a low-height balance beam that has a twisty design, no doubt with children in mind. The outdoor fitness area also has Tai Chi wheels. The space is an ongoing project led by Clinton-Massie District School Nurse and grant writer Cindy Stenger who has obtained HealthFirst grants to fund the equipment. The equipment is intended for use by the community. She’s looking for grants to turf the area so that muddy ground won’t stop would-be users. For the time being, due to the coronavirus and the equipment having high-touch surfaces, interested residents should wait for clearance, probably about the time playground equipment at public parks is regarded safe for use. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_stepper_p.jpg Two pieces of equipment recently were added to an outdoor fitness area located on the Clinton-Massie campus. One of the new items is the exercise equipment in the photo that has a cardio stepper on one side (foreground) and a hand cycler on the other side. The other new item is a low-height balance beam that has a twisty design, no doubt with children in mind. The outdoor fitness area also has Tai Chi wheels. The space is an ongoing project led by Clinton-Massie District School Nurse and grant writer Cindy Stenger who has obtained HealthFirst grants to fund the equipment. The equipment is intended for use by the community. She’s looking for grants to turf the area so that muddy ground won’t stop would-be users. For the time being, due to the coronavirus and the equipment having high-touch surfaces, interested residents should wait for clearance, probably about the time playground equipment at public parks is regarded safe for use. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal