Modern Woodmen donate to homeless shelter

The Wilmington and Blanchester Chapters of Modern Woodmen of America partnered with the Clinton County Homeless Shelter on a Matching Funds program designed to help support organizations impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

Through this project, Modern Woodmen gave a donation of $2,000 to the shelter to help with residents needs and to purchase food and supplies that were sorely needed as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Financial Representative Dan Mayo said, “Modern Woodmen is pleased to be able to help support the Homeless Shelter during this crisis; especially as the Spring Soup Lunch Fundraiser had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. We know the great work of the Shelter and the additional financial stress added due to the soup lunch cancellation. The Matching Funds program is a program to help support quality non-profits in the great work they do.”

Shelter Director Denise Stryker said, “We are so grateful for this phenomenal donation from Wilmington and Blanchester chapters of Modern Woodmen! This donation is helping with essential services for local men, women and children who are living at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.”

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families. For more information about Modern Woodmen and its services, call Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445 or email him at daniel.w.mayo@mwarep.org.

Pictured are Modern Woodmen Financial Representative Dan Mayo and Shelter Director Denise Stryker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_homelesssheltercovid19april2020.jpg Pictured are Modern Woodmen Financial Representative Dan Mayo and Shelter Director Denise Stryker. Courtesy photo