Sheriff’s reports: Several arrests made

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 51-year-old Martinsville male for allegedly using a weapon while intoxicated and aggravated menacing at 4:25 p.m. on April 25. According to the report, they responded to a menacing report on East Main Street in Martinsville where an unidentified victim claimed the suspect threatened him with a firearm. The suspect was later transported to the Clinton County Jail.

• Deputies arrested a 21-year-old Wilmington male for alleged domestic violence at 5:21 a.m. on April 19. According to the report, a 17-year-old male was listed as the victim and had apparent minor injuries, according to the report.

• Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Martinsville male for alleged domestic violence and menacing at noon on April 16. According to the report, the suspect was intoxicated and disorderly in public after a dispute involving a 29-year-old Martinsville female. A 33-year-old Wilmington female was also listed as a victim.

• Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 1:52 p.m. on April 24. According to the report, the arrest took place around West Main and Hale Street in Wilmington. A glass pipe with residue was located in the suspect’s backpack.

• At 6:01 p.m. on April 20, deputies responded to a Jefferson Township residence on the report of a domestic situation. A 32-year-old female is listed as the victim and a 36-year-old male was listed as the suspect. The report indicates both reside at the incident location.

• At 10:02 p.m. on April 18, deputies responded to the campgrounds on State Route 350 West in Clarksville on a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to the report, a 35-year-old Fairborn male advised his “soon to be ex-girlfriend took his vehicle without permission.” The suspect is a 25-year-old Clarksville female. The vehicle was a green GMC van.

• A 12:45 a.m. on April 23, a 63-year-old Liberty Township reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle while it was at his residence on Hiney Road. Deputies collected fingerprints from the scene.

• At 10:36 p.m. on April 25, during a traffic stop on Airborne Road at State Route 73 in Wilmington, deputies made contact with the 51-year-old Jeffersonville female driver who was under the influence. Possible drugs — a clear substance, according to the report — were located in the vehicle.

• At 7:42 a.m. on April 17, deputies received a report of horses on the loose around Buck Run Road in Chester Township. The report indicates these horses “have been running loose and going to other properties for the past few months.” A 19-year-old female and a 22-year-old male, both residents of the incident location, were listed as suspects

• At 3:48 a.m. on April 25, deputies responded to Jonesboro Road in Midland on the report of reckless driving. According to the report, deputies made contact with a 33-year-old Middletown male “doing donuts in a field.”

• At 11:03 a.m. on April 20, a 69-year-old Marion Township female reported the license plate from her vehicle was missing.

• At 10 p.m. on April 21, a 31-year-old Sabina male reported a fishing pole was stolen from his residence on Silver Maple Court.

