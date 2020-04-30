Wilmington paving the way

WILMINGTON — The city’s spring street paving program is in full gear as this stage of the work focuses the southwest and southeast quadrants of the city.

With completion scheduled for June 2020, streets scheduled for partial or total full-surface repaving are : Short Street, Josephine Street, S. Mulberry Street, Spring Street, Crestview Avenue, Sparta Avenue, Sylvan Drive, Woodland Drive, Wood Street, Sugartree Street, Westmoor Drive, Garden Circle, Easy Street, Glenwood Circle, Piedmont Street, Timber Lane, Wall Street, Hawley Avenue, Langdon Avenue, Truesdell Street, Clark Street, Fife Avenue, Linton Avenue, Reardon Avenue, Douglas Street, Short Street, Faculty Place, Elm Street, Lawnview Drive, S. Walnut Street, College Street, Center Street, Creekside Drive, John Street, Quaker Way, Alumni Circle, and Darbyshire Drive.