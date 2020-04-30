Blood drive set at Wilmington High School

WILMINGTON – The monthly Wilmington community blood drive will be held noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 at Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220 and are asked to wear a face mask. Everyone who registers to donate will receive Community Blood Center’s new “Wake Up and Give” t-shirt.

Community Blood Center is continuing strict safeguards against COVID-19 transmission that include checking the temperature of donors before they enter a blood drive and requiring all staff and donors to wear face masks or face coverings.

CBC is requiring donors to make appointments and is limiting capacity at blood drives to maintain social distancing and efficient blood collection. If all appointments are filled, donors are asked to please schedule on a different day.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.