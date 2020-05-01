Vendor selected for Clinton County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is announcing the selection of Burton Planning Services (BPS) of Westerville, Ohio as the county partner for revision of the county Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Hazard mitigation planning is the process used by state, local, and tribal leaders to understand risks from natural hazards and develop long-term strategies to reduce the impacts of disasters on people, property, and the environment.

The planning process will include public meetings (in person or virtual) to obtain input from all county communities and will begin in May.

More information will be released shortly to include meeting times and dates, opportunities for online surveys, a planning website, and working meetings for key segments of the community.

Clinton County EMA Executive Board member Ron Stryker said, “There have been some pretty significant changes to the county since the last mitigation plan was finalized in 2016. Economic development, changes in weather patterns, and 2020 census data may yield a significantly different plan than was previously devised for the county.”

BPS President/Owner Kimberly Burton said, “[BPS] is excited to work with Clinton County to complete the update to the existing plan.”

She continued, “We are prepared to navigate the difficulties posed by the current COVID-19 pandemic to deliver a comprehensive and highly effective plan that addresses the hazards that may affect the county and its jurisdictions. We look forward to collaborating with the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, as well as local jurisdictions, stakeholders, and members of the public to develop a relevant and customized plan for your county.”

Clinton County Commissioners President Kerry Steed said, “Management of a complex plan such as this requires a skilled team, an understanding of our community, and strong management experience, which is why the Burton team was selected.”

For more information, contact the local EMA at 937-382-6673.