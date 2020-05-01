Ohio amends directives; cases now top 1,000 statewide

COLUMBUS — Retail businesses can open up under certain conditions beginning Saturday, almost two weeks earlier than previously stated, according to a surprise condition in Ohio’s latest stay-at-home order issued Friday.

The 14-page directive from Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says currently closed retail establishments can begin offering curbside pickup or delivery on Saturday. In addition, stores that restrict operations to 10 customers on an “appointment-only” basis can reopen Saturday.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had said all week that retail businesses could not reopen until May 12. DeWine planned to discuss the new order at his Friday press briefing, spokesman Dan Tierney said.

Consistent with DeWine’s earlier announcements, health care offices were allowed to reopen Friday, followed by construction companies, distributors, manufacturers and offices on Monday, May 4. Bars and movie theaters remain closed, along with in-person dining at restaurants, which are permitted to offer carryout. Sporting events and concerts are still prohibited.

Masks are mandatory for employees returning to reopened businesses and strongly recommended for customers and clients under the Ohio order. Businesses have the authority to require customers to wear masks, and some — like Costco — have already done so.

Republican state Rep. Nino Vitale, who’s among the more than 30 GOP lawmakers calling for all businesses to reopen right away, blasted the latest order issued by health director.

“Now when you go to bed at night, you have NO IDEA what your rights will be when you get up in the morning,” he wrote on his Facebook page Friday.

In other coronavirus-related developments in Ohio:

Deaths top 1,000

The State of Ohio reports, as of the Friday afternoon update, 18,743 total COVID-19 cases (including probable cases). Overall, 56 percent are males and 43 percent females, with 1,056 ICU admissions, 3,634 hospitalizations and 1,002 deaths.

Clinton County reported late Friday afternoon that the county is now at 25 confirmed cases, plus six probable ones.

“We continue to encourage social distancing,” officials stated. “It is one of the most important things we can do to help slow the spread of this virus. During this difficult time, remember that we all share the same goal of decreasing illness and death from COVID-19.”

There are “several things you can do during this time to take precautions to protect yourself, your family and friends”:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or allow to air dry.

• Use at least 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth with a tissue or cough into your sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, noses, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick. Stay at least 6 feet away from each other.

• Clean “high-touch” surfaces often. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, desks, and tablets.

If you have additional questions, please call the ODH Coronavirus Disease 2019 call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. This call center is open days a week form 9am-8pm including weekends.

Please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov for the most up-to-date information to stay informed of the ever-changing information. The ODH updates confirmed cases daily at 2pm on their website at Coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Clinton County has created a response hub for local information and announcements at: www.CovidCC.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Ohio-seal-3.jpg