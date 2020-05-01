Clinton County at 25 confirmed cases, plus 6 probable ones

Clinton County has confirmed that we have now hit 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Currently we are sitting on six probable cases.

We continue to encourage social distancing. It is one of the most important things we can do to help slow the spread of this virus. During this difficult time, remember that we all share the same goal of decreasing illness and death from COVID-19.

Please remember there are several things you can do during this time to take precautions to protect yourself, your family and friends.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or allow to air dry.

• Use at least 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

• Cover your mouth with a tissue or cough into your sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, noses, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick. Stay at least 6 feet away from each other.

• Clean “high-touch” surfaces often. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, desks, and tablets.

If you have additional questions, please call the ODH Coronavirus Disease 2019 call center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. This call center is open days a week form 9am-8pm including weekends.

Please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov for the most up-to-date information to stay informed of the ever-changing information. The ODH updates confirmed cases daily at 2 p.m. on their website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Clinton County has created a response hub for local information and announcements at: www.CovidCC.com .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Clinton-County-logo.jpg