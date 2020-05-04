Make your mark on history with contribution to Center; director earns M.A. degree

The Clinton County History Center is participating in Giving Tuesday — a global day of giving and unity that takes place on Tuesday, May 5 — as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit, the Clinton County History Center relies yearly on memberships, donations, grants, tours and ticketed event sales to preserve, protect and promote local history throughout the community.

The organization is asking for help as a result of COVID-19 temporarily closing their museum and library. Donations are 100-percent tax-deductible and help to support the events, activities and programing they provide in person and digitally online.

Please note, the Center gladly accepts donations year-round. Memberships are also a great way to support the organization.

For more information, visit the “Support” tab on their website at www.clintoncountyhistory.org or checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 529 Wilmington OH 45177.

Boatman earns M.A.

The Clinton County History Center is pleased to announce that Executive Director Shelby Boatman recently earned her Masters of Arts Degree in Public History from Northern Kentucky University.

She completed her two-year program with a 4.0 GPA. Her graduate capstone was a five-year strategic plan for the organization’s future.

Shelby has been with the History Center for a year-and-a-half. She is the daughter of Jeff and Buffy Boatman of Wilmington.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_boatman-1-col-pic.jpg Molly Boatman photo

History Center part of Giving Tuesday