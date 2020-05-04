Celebrate, and give, for local nurses

Please take a photo of your sign recognizing health care professionals and first responders and send it to the News Journal at info@wnewsj.com .

There is an International organization of U.S. veterans with 100 years of local charitable and advocacy efforts — La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses, or 40 & 8) . Clinton County Voiture 992 (V-992), based in Wilmington, is proud to serve their home county.

Chartered in 1984, V-992’s primary effort has been the “Nurses Training Program”. This national 40 & 8 program has been dedicated to providing financial aid to aspiring nurses for almost 70 years. The members of V-992 have provided at least one “Nurses Training Scholarship” most every year since they were chartered.

In the beginning the scholarship was $250, later increased to $500, and today $2,000. Based on donations and fund raising activities during the preceding year, the members are able to determine the amount and number of scholarship(s) they can offer in the following year. V-992 has awarded as many as two $2,000 scholarships in one year.

With this and current events in mind, it is only appropriate that this Locale of The 40 & 8 recognize all those in the most noble profession of nursing on National Nurses Day — Wednesday, May 6. It is also the first day of Nurses Week ending on May 12, International Nurses Day.

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth has prepared a proclamation recognizing nurses especially our local heroes. Clinton County Voiture 992 is encouraging the citizens of Clinton County to say “Thank You” to every health care professional, first responder and especially nurses by placing homemade signs in their front yard expressing gratitude for the selfless commitment to others embodied in nursing.

Should anyone wish to make a tax-deductible contribution to V-992’s Jeannette Payne Memorial Nurses Training Scholarship Fund, they may be mailed to Jack Rose, 267 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Submitted article