Locals earn Cedarville degrees

Cedarville University celebrated 2020 graduates on Saturday with an online Class of 2020 Senior Celebration.

This celebration will not replace commencement on Homecoming Weekend Oct. 2-3, with full regalia.

Graduates include: From Wilmington — Tamara Tofte, Master of Science in Nursing; Anna Keiter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ella Young, Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics; from Blanchester — Hadley Flener, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Education.