Municipal court judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between April 20, 2020 and May 1, 2020:

• Melissa Curley, 46, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Curley must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS.

• Todd Coleman, 30, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under 12-point suspension and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Andrew Jones, 27, of Blanchester, failure to control, reckless operation, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• David Cordy Jr., 39, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Cordy was released from custody, according to court documents.

• Alex Grace, 21, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Harry Harris Jr., 51, of Fayetteville, disorderly conduct, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Harris.

• Brandon Cole, 31, of Cincinnati, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Cole.

• Jacob Heller, 34, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-failure to appear/pay fine, left of center violation, fined $280, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Heller.

• Jim Nelson, 45, of Memphis, driving under suspension, fined $240, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Nelson.

• Josiah Murdock, 36, of Edgewood, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $145 court costs. The case was waived by Murdock.

• Andre Mason, 53, of Cincinnati, drug paraphernalia, fined $155, assessed $150 court costs. The case was waived by Mason.

• Daniel Rhodes, 46, of Scott, driving on a closed road, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Rhodes.

