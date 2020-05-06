Blan Modern Woodmen donate to The Exchange

The Blanchester Chapter of Modern Woodmen of America partnered with The Exchange in Blanchester on a Matching Funds program designed to help support organizations impacted by the COVID-19 virus. Modern Woodmen gave a donation of $1,000 to the FEEDTHEKIDS2020 that provides food to kids that typically get a lunch at school.

Volunteers prepare lunches for about 200 kids, then deliver the lunches to their homes.

The Exchange, an outreach of the Blanchester Nazarene Church, heads up the program and their plans are to purchase a cooler so they can transition the program to the Exchange facility and continue this valuable program through the summer.

Financial Representative Dan Mayo said, “We are thrilled to be able to help the Exchange with this program and for their desire to help the children of the community in making sure they have at least one good meal every day. Through this crisis we have no doubt those volunteers showing up daily at their door helps lift the spirits of these children as well as feeding them.”

For more information about Modern Woodmen and its services, call Mayo at 937-725-0445 or email daniel.w.mayo@mwarep.org .

From left are Tracey Shank, Wyatt Overle, Emma Rausch, Jenny Hartman, Jeremy Kaehler, Modern Woodmen Financial Representative Dan Mayo, Katie Elmer, Pastor Angela France, Lynn Martin, Braxton Short, Kelli Rector, Karen Creager, and Blanchester Nazarene Pastor Paul Crisp. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_exchangeapril2020covid19.jpg From left are Tracey Shank, Wyatt Overle, Emma Rausch, Jenny Hartman, Jeremy Kaehler, Modern Woodmen Financial Representative Dan Mayo, Katie Elmer, Pastor Angela France, Lynn Martin, Braxton Short, Kelli Rector, Karen Creager, and Blanchester Nazarene Pastor Paul Crisp. Courtesy photo