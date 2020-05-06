Local Briefs: Village of Blanchester sets meeting; Martinsville alumni banquet cancelled

Blan sets special meeting

Village of Blanchester special council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7. The topics will be building repairs and police personnel.

You can view the meeting via Facebook Live on the village’s Facebook page.

MHS banquet cancelled

This year’s banquet and meeting of the Martinsville High School Alumni Association has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The 104th meeting of our group is now scheduled for June 12, 2021. The membership newsletter will be out shortly.