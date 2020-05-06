Local Day of Prayer set for Thursday

WILMINGTON — The public is invited to come to the front of the Clinton County Courthouse in Wilmington noon-1 p.m. Thursday, May 7 — the National Day of Prayer — as we join together to pray for our country, cities, elected officials, churches, first responders, military, our families and more.

Participating in welcome and prayers are pastors, deacons and laypersons including Veronica Grabill, Dan Mayo, Dale McCamish, Dave Hinman, Robyn Morris, Byron McGee, Bob Baker, Matt and Beth Puckett, Sherry Weller, and Larry Speelman.

