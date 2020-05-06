Logo project taps into skillfulness at Clinton County schools

WILMINGTON — Wanting to form intersections among local institutions, the Clinton County Legacy Fund Committee utilized Laurel Oaks and Wilmington College students to develop the new fund’s logo.

In the process, students in related fields had a real-world project to work on, and Legacy Fund marketing branding dollars went for students attending local schools, said Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty, a Legacy Fund Committee member.

“We want to be Clinton County centric,” he explained.

The Legacy Fund Committee will award its first grants July 10 to local governments and non-profits. The Clinton County Legacy Fund consists of money received from selling county-owned Clinton Memorial Hospital.

The selected logo is designed by Wilmington College senior and marketing major Kaylee Toland from Piedmont, Ohio. She received $300, said McCarty.

And 24 seniors in the Laurel Oaks digital arts and design program took on the community project, too, with several of the students doing multiple logos, said Laurel Oaks digital arts and design instructor Brandan Ellars.

“Anytime we have an opportunity to use our creative skills out in the community, and get ‘real-world’ experience, it benefits them and the community,” he said.

He said he really liked his students’ submissions. “You got to be proud of that,” the instructor added.

Ellars said he hope others in the local community will become aware that Laurel Oaks has a lot to offer in terms of community projects, including from a creative standpoint.

The Legacy Fund Committee provided money to go toward a pizza party for the Laurel Oaks students who worked on the logo project.

The WC student designer of the chosen logo, Kaylee Toland, has prior involvement in the local community beyond the college campus. She interned with Wilmington Air Park-based ATSG during the second semester of her senior year.

While an intern, she was responsible for coordinating ABX Air’s 40th anniversary social media campaign “40 Days of 40 Years of Service!”

ATSG, the parent company of ABX Air, has been working with Sue Lucas, associate professor of marketing at Wilmington College, to develop an intern program that matches marketing students to internships in the areas of digital marketing and analytical marketing.

This program has hosted four interns to date, and plans to continue the practice during the summer and fall of 2020, said Kym Cooper Parks, marketing manager at ATSG, Inc.

From left are Wilmington College student Kaylee Toland who designed the Clinton County Legacy Fund's logo, and Joe Hete, a member of the Clinton County Legacy Fund Committee.

WC senior designs Legacy’s logo