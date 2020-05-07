Sheriff’s reports: 2 women injured by men

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Midland male for alleged criminal damaging and assault at 4:19 p.m. on April 30. Deputies were dispatched to Hales Branch Road in Midland in reference to an assault. The victim, a 36-year-old female resident advised the suspect — who was known to her — assaulted her and busted the windshield on her vehicle. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• Deputies arrested a 42-year-old Union Township male for alleged domestic violence at 9:12 p.m. on May 5. According to the report, a 40-year-old Union Township female stated her husband (the suspect) hit her with a blunt object at their residence. The suspect admitted he had thrown an object at the victim, striking her in the chin, the report states. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 5:12 p.m. on May 4, a 58-year-old Port William male reported someone broke into his vacant home on State Route 134 North in Union Township and stole his John Deere tractor. A 58-year-old Union Township female living next to the vacant home reported someone broke into her detached garage twice in the last month. She advised she wasn’t sure if anything was missing.

