Peace Officers Memorial moved to June

WILMINGTON — Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 Wilmington Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony, originally scheduled for May 11, has been rescheduled to one o’clock, Monday afternoon, June 8.

Please gather at the grave of Ptl. Emery McCreight, which is located directly east of the bridge between the original section and the new section of Sugar Grove Cemetery. Marshal John Van Doren and the five other known members of the department who died while still actively serving will be remembered, also.

Due to the current uncertainty, please watch the Wilmington Police Department’s Facebook page and the Wilmington News Journal for notification of any change.

During National Police Week, May 10-16, Marshal Van Doren and Ptl. McCreight’s plaques located in the lobby of the City Building will be properly and respectfully draped. Their graves will be properly and respectfully adorned with the flag of the United States, the Fallen Officers Flag, and a bouquet.

