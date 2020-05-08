Blanchester library announces opening info

BLANCHeSTER — The Blanchester Public Library will re-open on May 12 with curbside service.

Patrons will be able to pick up items in their cars in the library’s back parking lot from noon to 6 p.m. May 12 through May 15. No patrons will be allowed inside the library during this initial phase of the re-opening process.

The library hopes to extend pickup hours beginning May 18.

There are several ways to reserve items for pickup. Patrons may access their account through the library’s online catalog or the library app; they can send a list by e-mail to info@blanlibrary.org; or they may call the library at 937-783-3585 during library hours. Further details are available on the library website at http://blanlibrary.org .

Patrons will be notified when their items have been checked out and are available for pickup. Signs in the parking lot will provide instructions on how to proceed to let us know upon your arrival for pickup. Items will be delivered to cars in library bags.

The library currently plans to continue with curbside service only through at least June 6.

Storytimes

While we are unable to offer our regular storytimes, the library is pleased to introduce Storytime-to-Go.

Beginning May 12, weekly Storytime-to-Go bundles that include three themed books, activity sheets and a hands-on activity will be available for babies through 13 year olds.

Please call Youth Services Coordinator Amanda Bishop at 937-783-3585 or send her an e-mail at abishop@blanlibrary.org to sign up. Once your children are registered, the library will automatically prepare one bundle per child per week to be picked up.

To sign up, please provide the following information: full name of library cardholder, phone number, age of child (or reading level if it differs), and sex of child.