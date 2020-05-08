State tops 23,000 total COVID-19 cases

The State of Ohio reports, as of the Friday afternoon update, 23,016 total COVID-19 cases (including probable cases).

Overall, 55 percent are males and 45 percent females, with 1,188 ICU admissions, 4,218 hospitalizations and 1,306 deaths (including deaths from probable cases).

With Ohio’s stores, restaurants and salons gearing to re-open in the coming days, Gov. Mike DeWine reminded Ohioans that COVID-19 is still incredibly dangerous and stressed the importance of continuing to exercise safe health habits as different sectors of the economy begin to reopen.

Guidelines for eateries as well as a list of members of the Restaurant Advisory Group may be found at https://bit.ly/2xQiE8E .

“Reopening Ohio is a risk, but it’s also a risk if you don’t move forward. We’re on a dangerous road that has never been traveled before in Ohio and the danger is that we relax and stop taking precautions,” said DeWine on Thursday.

”All of us collectively control this. I ask you to take calculated risks and make good judgments. Continue social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing face coverings. If you aren’t concerned with what happens to you, do it for others.”

Local cases

The most recent update from Clinton County officials was Thursday afternoon with the county at 27 confirmed cases plus five probable ones for a total of 32, comprised of 18 women and 14 men. Three are currently hospitalized, and 23 people have recovered. The age range, which had been 26-78 for several weeks, is now 26-91.

