Clinton County auditor announces expanded office hours

Clinton County Auditor Terry Habermehl announced that beginning Tuesday, May 12, his office will be open to the public on Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. without an appointment.

The office is open during other normal office hours by appointment according to Habermehl.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been necessary to implement safety measures within the Clinton County Auditor’s office to help minimize the spread of the virus while protecting both citizens requiring personal interaction with the office as well as auditor staff to the extent possible,” said Habermehl.

“As we reach the end of the state of Ohio stay-at-home order, the Clinton County Auditor’s office will begin the transition back to regular office hours open to the public. While we continue to strongly recommend the use of automated and mail-in options for services such as dog license sales, deed transfers, and other department functions, the office will begin accepting walk-in traffic during limited hours along with safety precautions designed to protect both the public and auditor staff.”

In addition to limited hours, only one person at a time will be permitted in the lobby area of the office. Also, individuals visiting the auditor’s office will be required to wear a mask or other face covering.

Adjustments to office hours and personal interaction will be implemented as necessary throughout the month of May in accordance with future guidance and potential health risks created by the virus.

“I anticipate returning to normal operating hours and procedures on June 1,” Habermehl concluded.

