Ohio’s economy set to reopen, but not daycare; Clinton County now at 36 cases

WILMINGTON — Clinton County officials reported Monday morning that the county has 31 confirmed COVID-19 cases plus five probable ones for a total of 36, comprised of 18 women and 18 men.

Two people are currently hospitalized, and 23 have recovered. The age range remains 26-91.

Statewide

The State of Ohio reports, as of the Monday afternoon update, 24,777 total COVID-19 cases (including probable cases).

Overall, 54 percent are males and 45 percent females, with 1,217 ICU admissions, 4,413 hospitalizations and 1,357 deaths (including deaths from probable cases). The age range is less than 1 year to age 108.

At his press conference and via Twitter on Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine noted that 90 percent of Ohio’s economy will reopen Tuesday with businesses practicing safety protocols.

“The next phase of our #ResponsibleRestartOhio plan begins Tuesday with the reopening of consumer/retail, but COVID-19 is still out there,” said. “We can’t relax. All Ohioans have the individual responsibility to continue to be cautious — if not for you, be careful for others. Businesses across Ohio are working hard to ensure that their operations are safe for both customers and employees.”

Child care

DeWine said that he is not quite ready to announce an opening date for child care centers until he has all the information and science the state needs to ensure the safety of children and childcare workers and all families.

“We will not be making an announcement today,” he said. “We’re still working on it. It’s very important that we get this right. We don’t want to announce a date until we have the protocols in place. We’re focusing on the safety of the kids, their families, and the employees.

“To be candid, the mistakes I’ve made in my career have come about when I haven’t had all the facts or didn’t dig deep enough — so this process is continuing. Reopening childcare centers is simply too important to do so without all the best information and protocols in place.”

Restocking

DeWine also announced that the state will offer a one-time rebate to bars and restaurants to defray the cost of restocking high-proof spirituous liquor. For more information visit http://Wholesale.OHLQ.com .

A snapshot of Ohio's COVID-19 data as of the Monday afternoon update. State of Ohio

