LOCAL BRIEFS

WCS plans meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education regular meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, May 18. As per HB197, the meeting will be held virtually and the public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference using the following information: Join by phone at +1 414-436-8752 and using PIN 382 831 253# .

Port sets meeting

The Clinton County Port Authority will hold a public meeting at 9 a.m Thursday, May 14 via Zoom. Participants must preregister; the link is at https://bit.ly/3bqv9W2 .