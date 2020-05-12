Local student among Ohio honorees

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) recognized 84 of Ohio’s top students from across the state during the 31st Annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program held virtually on Tuesday.

The Clinton County student honored was Savannah Henderson of Clinton-Massie High School, who plans to attend Hocking College and major in Parks & Museum Education.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s event was held virtually through two-way interactive video and live streamed on the Association’s YouTube Channel. Kerri Weir, OESCA President and Superintendent of the Northwest Ohio ESC, stated, “We could not let current circumstances prevent us from honoring these outstanding students.”

The awards program, named in honor of Ohio’s 31st State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Franklin B. Walter, was established in 1989 by OESCA to promote and recognize outstanding student leaders for their academic achievement and service to their schools and communities. One senior from each county in Ohio was eligible to receive this annual honor.

Eligible applicants must be a high school senior enrolled in a public school within an ESC’s service region. Recipients were required to demonstrate outstanding academic achievement and community service as indicated by high school grades, test scores, school and community activities and awards.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted delivered this year’s keynote address.

OESCA Executive Director Craig Burford said, “In order to achieve this level of success, these students have demonstrated bold leadership, resilience and grit. These are the same characteristics the DeWine Administration has displayed and called upon each of us to model for our families and communities during this unique time in our state’s history. We are grateful to have a member of the Administration address the award winners.”

CM’s Henderson honored in virtual ceremony