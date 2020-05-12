World Equestrian Center to close through March 2021

WILMINGTON – The World Equestrian Center Ohio, located in Wilmington, announced on its website Tuesday that it will be closed from Sept. 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021

“Experts predict that a second wave of the coronavirus is likely later this year,” the announcement stated. “Given those predictions and after discussions with our state and local health officials, we have elected to close World Equestrian Center Ohio from September 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021. Due to the facility’s enclosed environment, we believe this is the right thing to do for the safety of our staff and exhibitors.

The WEC Ocala, Fla. facility opens Jan. 5, 2021 with a 12-week show series.

“The World Equestrian Center Ohio facility will reopen in April 1, 2021 with an expanded prize list for a spectacular spring and summer circuit,” the statement continued. “Until that time, we will be busy with a spate of improvements to the facility designed to increase air circulation, reduce barn aisle traffic and allow for social distancing. These include upgrading our ventilation system, adding Dutch doors to stalls and installing additional overhead doors on the indoor rings. In recent weeks we’ve been adding wash rack dividers, concrete flooring and garage doors in barns and installing 52 new Home Away from Home accommodations. We expect to put the finishing touches on the fitness facility and Starbucks amenities this summer.

“Making this decision now will allow those trainers and exhibitors who planned to attend our World Equestrian Center – Ohio fall and winter shows to adjust their schedules and attend to the details that accompany horse show travel.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_World-Equestrian-Center-logo-1.jpg

Move made in response to COVID-19 outlook