Saluting local nurses

American Legion Marion Unit 179 in Blanchester made three signs and placed them in the yards of three of their American Legion Auxiliary members in appreciation of nurses Susan Jacobs, Jenny Grogg and Amy Richards Lusk. Also, Billie Baker displayed this door poster saluting her two daughters and one niece who are nurses.

Courtesy photos