First free book arrives!

Blakely Curtis, age 2, of New Vienna, is showing off his first free book from the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library.

Books started arriving at homes in Clinton County this month. Parents are encouraged to enroll their children in this early literacy program which, through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, will provide all enrolled children with a new book in the mail each month.

If you have a child living in Clinton County that is under the age of 5 and you haven’t registered them for this literacy program, go to https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll .