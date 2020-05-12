Many businesses re-open statewide; tattoo and massage businesses can open May 15

Many Ohio retail businesses reopened Tuesday following a nearly two-month-long shutdown ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican governor says the move means that 90 percent of the state’s economy will be restarted by week’s end, with Friday’s expected reopening of barbershops, hair salons and outdoor restaurant dining.

The governor is making mask wearing mandatory for most store and business employees, and strongly recommended for customers. Individual businesses can decide whether customers should wear masks.

“I’m confident that we can in fact do two things at once,” DeWine said Monday. “We can protect Ohioans, we can continue to do the social distancing, do all the things that we need to do, at the same time work to open up our economy, open up more businesses.”

Full restaurant dining returns on May 21, with social distancing between customers strongly recommended. Gatherings in large spaces inside bars and restaurants, such as for dancing, are still prohibited.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced Tuesday that massage and tattoo/piercing businesses can now re-open on May 15 with proper safety protocols.

Among businesses still awaiting word on when they can open their doors are day cares, and gyms.

Cases

The State of Ohio reports, as of the Tuesday afternoon update, 25,250 total COVID-19 cases (including probable cases).

Overall, 54 percent are males and 45 percent females, with 1,231 ICU admissions, 4,539 hospitalizations and 1,436 deaths (including deaths from probable cases). The ages still range from less than 1 year to age 108.

No changes have been reported to Clinton County numbers since Monday afternoon.