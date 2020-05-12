Sugartree Ministries receives donation

The Clarksville Chapter of Modern Woodmen of America partnered with Sugartree Ministries on a Matching Funds program designed to help support organizations impacted by the COVID-19 virus. Through this project, Modern Woodmen gave a donation of $1,000 to Sugartree to help them give out groceries two days per week to clients and serve meals six days per week.

Groceries are given out to approximately 150 families/individuals weekly in addition to 600 meals per week being served.

Sugartree Ministries Director Lee Sandlin said, “Our challenge most recently has been obtaining food products in bulk for grocery distribution, but we are working on different avenues to adjust. We appreciate so much the support of Modern Woodmen for stepping up to help us love on those in need.”

Chapter Coordinator Bev Mayo said, “We are thrilled to be able to help Sugartree Ministries in this way. They are such a wonderful outreach of God’s desire ‘to help the least of these, my brethren’. We have seen firsthand the number of families who have been helped through their outreach ministry. We are grateful to Modern Woodmen who made their Matching Funds program available for this project.”

From left are Dan Mayo, Financial Services Representative; Bev Mayo, Chapter Coordinator; and Lee Sandlin, Sugartree Ministries Director. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_20200512_090437.jpg From left are Dan Mayo, Financial Services Representative; Bev Mayo, Chapter Coordinator; and Lee Sandlin, Sugartree Ministries Director. Courtesy photo