Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking info on sex offender

LEBANON, Ohio — Inmate Jason Fugate failed to return to the Warren County Jail Saturday from a court-ordered furlough, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Fugate was being held on a Felony 3 for failing to provide his current address, which is required for registered sex offenders.

Police scanner traffic over the weekend indicated that he may have been in Clinton County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information of Jason Fugate’s whereabouts to contact Detective Brandon Abshear at 513-695-1280 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525.

Additional charges have been filed against Fugate.

