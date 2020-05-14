Throwback Thursday: Just hangin’ around

These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 14, 1948:

National headlines

• ‘Jews Declare State Of Israel’

“TEL AVIV, Palestine (AP) — The Jews proclaimed today an independent state — the first Hebrew nation in 2,000 years. The British high commissioner, symbol of Britain’s hectic 31-year rule of the Holy Land, left Palestine soil.

“The Jewish provisional government issues a ‘declaration of independence of the Jewish state’. The Jews, the declaration said, have the right to a life of ‘dignity, freedom and labor’.”

Locally

• “Ten pupils of New Antioch School will be graduated Monday night” — Luanna Bashore, Chiquita Croghan, Robert Deck, Bobby Kendall, Geraldine Musselman, Shirley Oren, Mary Jane Hughes, Frances Rogers, Judith Vandervort and Harold Thompson.

• Wilmington High School pupils ranked high in the state as 12,264 from more than 900 high schools were tested. Arthur W. Haines, Wilmington sophomore, was second among schools of all sizes in plane geometry; and Shirley Ann Grinstead, Wilmington freshman, earned seventh place in Latin I. Also placing high were WHS pupils Carl Shanks Jr., ninth in biology; Patricia Feike, 18th in chemistry; Ann West, 14th in Latin I; Edward Ewbank, 14th in Latin II; Jean Hansford, 10th in plane geometry; Marilyn Vorse, 14th in English X; and Annabel Johnson, ninth in English XI.

• Orlyn Wilt, who was injured in a fall from the roof of the Farmers Exchange building in Sabina, underwent surgery in Columbus “to reduce the fractures of bones in both feet.”

• “The body of Lt. Jack Butler of Sinking Spring, former Wilmington College student who was killed in the Pacific with the Marines, in en route home.”

• Showing at the Lamax Theatre: “Tarzan Fights the Man-God of Secret Aquatina” with Johnny Weissmuller in “Tarzan and the Mermaids.” At the Murphy Theatre was Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn and van Johnson in Frank Capra’s “State of the Union.”

This photo states, "Wilmington 1910-1920 — Location unknown but possibly 'The Hat' or 'Zimmies'." Can you tell us more? Share it at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.