5 earn BHV Legacy Scholarships

The Burton, Hale and Vogel Legacy Foundation is proud to announce the five $1,000 scholarship recipients of the 2020 graduating class.

The five 2020 recipients are Sophia Blessing of Wilmington, Carolata Moritz of Clinton-Massie, Emma Malone of East Clinton, Ashanti Goings of Laurel Oaks, and Tanner Creager of Blanchester.

The scholarship requirements are to maintain a GPA of 3.0 or greater and the completion of an essay answering one of two questions — what they wanted to do with their future or what legacy they wanted to leave behind for others to follow.

The BHV Legacy Foundation was founded in 2018 and awarded its first $1,000 scholarship to Corey May of Clinton Massie in 2019. Moving forward, the foundation will continue to award a scholarship to one senior from each county school and Laurel Oaks Career Center, in total $5,000 in scholarship funds for local seniors.

Questions? Contact the foundation by phone at 513-725-5160, email at bhvlegacyfoundation@outlook.com or find them on Facebook.

Interested in giving? All tax-deductible donations can be made to the Clinton County Foundation, P.O. Box 831, Wilmington, OH 45177; memo line: “BHV Foundation.”

Creager https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Tanner-Creager.jpg Creager Goings https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Ashanti-Goings.jpg Goings Moritz https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Carolata-Moritz.jpg Moritz Malone https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Emma-Malone.jpg Malone Blessing https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Sophia-Blessing.jpg Blessing https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_BVHLogo.jpg