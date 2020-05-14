BPD: Man charged with domestic violence

BLANCHESTER — A local man was charged with domestic violence for the second time within 12 months, police said.

Late Wednesday morning police were summoned to the 100 block of Orchard Circle on a report of a domestic dispute.

According to a news release from Blanchester Police Chief Scot Reinbolt, Ptl. Ian Courtney was on his way to the call when he encountered the victim, Michael Whitworth, 69, walking away from the residence, and nearby was the suspect, Timothy Whitworth, 49, sitting in his car.

“Ptl. Courtney spoke to the elder Whitworth, who stated his son Timothy, with whom he resides, threw a hot skillet and raw eggs at him in the kitchen of their residence,” said Reinbolt.

“Ptl. Courtney spoke with Timothy, who admitted throwing an egg at his father. Ptl. Courtney attempted to place Timothy under arrest for domestic violence, and a struggle ensued.”

Reinbolt continued, “Sgt. Brian Noah of the Blanchester Police Department arrived to provide assistance, and the two officers were able to bring Timothy under control and place him in handcuffs. Timothy sustained abrasions to his forehead during the struggle, and was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.”

Timothy Whitworth was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

“The case will be forwarded to Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer for review, as this is Timothy’s second domestic violence offense in the past 12 months, making this offense a felony,” said Reinbolt.

