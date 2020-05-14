Support local businesses to the ‘T’

In an effort to help support local businesses, the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is launching a charitable Clinton County “Stronger Together” t-shirt campaign.

“Our hearts go out to the businesses in our community hurting right now,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce. “We wanted to give an avenue for the community to support our local small businesses, who may not even be open at this time. Support of this campaign will provide some amount of financial relief for our struggling small businesses, and will also be a great visible reminder of the strength of our entire community,”

To support the campaign, people can purchase t-shirts featuring four unique logos in a variety of color options — 100% of the proceeds (no less than $15/shirt) will then be donated to participating small businesses in Clinton County, all of which have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

The T-shirts can be purchased from the Chamber website — www.wccchamber.com/community-shirts — for $25. The shirts will be on sale through May 31.

“This is an extremely challenging time for all small businesses in Clinton County,” said Rogers, “When you support a local business, you’re not just helping that business — you’re also helping their employees, their suppliers, and the Clinton County economy as a whole – and that’s more important than ever. We hope you wear these shirts with pride as we overcome this crisis – like others in our past – together. “

In addition to the money generated by shirt sales, local businesses have donated to the initiative to help support their fellow businesses.

“We have received generous donations from ServiceMaster by Angler and Gradeco of Clinton County to the general ‘cash pool’ that will be distributed to our smaller members. I can’t thank these businesses enough for their ongoing commitment to the Chamber and our entire community,” Rogers stated.

The Chamber is still accepting small business participation and donors through Friday, May 22. Participating businesses will receive an even split of 100% of the sales proceeds, and are only asked to help promote the campaign in return.

To participate, businesses/organizations must be a Chamber member with 10 or fewer full-time employees, and must have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. For more information or to get involved, please contact Rogers at 937-728-7075 or info@wccchamber.com by the May 22 deadline.

Support local businesses with purchase of a t-shirt through the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_Screenshot-238-.jpg Support local businesses with purchase of a t-shirt through the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Courtesy photo