East Clinton FFA celebrates virtually, wraps up award-winning year

Even though the current restrictions due to the pandemic have shut down all FFA activities, members of the East Clinton FFA chapter have stayed busy.

Students have used their time to create a virtual Ag Day and a Virtual FFA Banquet, utilizing social media including Facebook to highlight their Supervised Agriculture Projects.

In addition, students created a virtual Ag Day project that could be shared with local students in elementary schools.

The past two weeks students have been working on a virtual FFA banquet; they were unable to do anything in person so over Facebook members made videos that were created into movies to honor all award winners.

Highlights of the 55th Annual Banquet of the East Clinton FFA and the first virtual banquet included students who were on our state-qualifying Ag Soils team, Novice Parliamentary Procedure team, Ag Communications, Dairy, Milk Quality and Equine teams.

Star Awards and a new Officer Team were also recognized.

Thank you again to our sponsors: D&E Equipment, American Equipment Service, Bush Auto, Melvin Stone, John Stanley, Walker Farms, Terrel Family, and JK Precast.

In addition to what our chapter has done, members have been honored for achievement on social media for the Ohio FFA Celebration.

Again, the Ohio FFA convention was postponed due to the pandemic, but they still wanted to honor student achievements.

Students were honored for State FFA Degrees, Proficiency Awards, Star Awards and CDE Awards.

We enjoyed watching year-in-review highlights and even a chapter shutout from a state officer.

Students who received recognition were: Maggie Mathews for top 4 in Star State; and several students for receiving their State FFA Degree — Carter Carey, Maggie Mathews, Holly Bernard, Marci Ellis, Lanie Clark, Quinten Tolle, Trenton Garen, Alexis Rolfe, Alexis Taylor, Paige Bowman, Kaleb Kingery, Coy Farley and Grant Wisecup.

In addition, Kori Kile and Nathan Vest received a gold officer award.

Lastly, seven students were honored for making top 4 in the state in a Proficiency area. Cody Chaney placed third in Specialty Animal, Evan Stewart placed second in the state in Ag Processing, Maggie Mathews placed third in Dairy, Carter Carey placed furth in Swine, Holly Bernard placed third in Swine, Blake Williams placed second in Landscape.

Kori Kile placed firsst in the state in Equine advancing to Nationals.

Good job everyone and thank you for your support of our chapter.

Matt Griffith is Advisor of East Clinton FFA.

Courtesy photo

Group wraps up award-winning year