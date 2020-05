WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Public Library’s Main library in Wilmington will start offering curbside pickup service next week.

“We will start taking orders over the phone on Monday, May 18 for pickup times starting Tuesday, May 19,” Director Joe Knueven said.

The library asks that returns of material that the public still has out be made via the outdoor book drops.

The Clinton-Massie branch library will remain closed at this time, though the book drops will be open to return material.