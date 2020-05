The cleanup of the historic downtown building that burned is complete enough for traffic to get through downtown Blanchester without detouring around it.

The cleanup of the historic downtown building that burned is complete enough for traffic to get through downtown Blanchester without detouring around it. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_DSC_0028.jpg The cleanup of the historic downtown building that burned is complete enough for traffic to get through downtown Blanchester without detouring around it. John Hamilton | News Journal