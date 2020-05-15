LOCAL BRIEFS

Oaks students earn honors

The closing of Ohio schools in March also shut down statewide student events, including the State Leadership Conference for Ohio HOSA-Future Health Professionals.

As with other educational activities, though, HOSA officials found a way to move online, and the organization’s first virtual State Leadership Conference was held in April.

Student competitions to test the students’ skill and knowledge in a variety of healthcare categories were held through online testing and videotaped presentations.

Mackenzie Kay of Greenfield, a Laurel Oaks student in the Health Technology program, finished second in the state in the Medical Spelling competition. She qualified for state competition by placing first in the region in that category.

Shondra McGuigan of Wilmington placed 10th in the Nursing Assisting event.

OD victim revived in Sabina

SABINA — A victim of an apparent drug overdose was revived with the use of Narcan on Thursday afternoon at the Sabina laundromat at the corner of Washington and Howard Streets in the center of town.

The male resident of Sabina declined transport to the hospital by the life squad.

News Journal office info

WILMINGTON — The office of the News Journal at 1547 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington remains closed to the public. However, if you need to drop off something, please call us at 937-382-2574 and let us know. Thank you.

PERI meeting cancelled

The Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI) meeting scheduled for June 9 is cancelled.