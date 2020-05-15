CCSO reports: Thefts; 2 slumped over inside vehicle with drugs

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 7:18 a.m. on May 12, deputies responded to South High and Main Street in Martinsville for two subjects “slumped over” inside the vehicle. While on the scene and speaking with the driver, deputies discovered illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia on the driver and inside the vehicle.

• At 10:10 a.m. on May 11, a company from West Curry Road in Liberty Township reported forced entry into the business and several items stolen. The report lists an F-Clamp, a “come along tool” and a 50’ black air hose. The incident took place between May 8 and 11.

• Deputies arrested a 41-year-old Union Township female for alleged domestic violence at 7:59 a.m. on May 9. The victim was reported as the 37-year-old male spouse, who was listed as having apparent minor injuries.

• At 9 p.m. on May 5, a 40-year-old Union Township male reported that someone broke the window out of his house on McCoy Road and attempted to gain entry.

• At 12:01 a.m. on May 11, a 21-year-old Clarksville male reported a suspect drove through his yard leaving ruts in the yard near the road. The incident took place at the victim’s residence at South Sugartree Street.

• At 3:57 a.m. on May 9, a 54-year-old Martinsville male reported unknown suspect(s) trespassed on his property — 1100 block of State Route 134 North — and took items out of his dumpster.

• At 9 a.m. on May 6, a 69-year-old Blanchester male reported his vehicle’s license plate was stolen at the 800 block of Shull Road in Marion Township.

• At 4:39 a.m. on May 10, a 48-year-old Blanchester male reported his vehicle’s license plate was stolen from the 1-99 block of South 1st Street in Clarksvile

