Wilmington High School senior sign blitz has 2020 twists

On Friday, vehicle caravans of Wilmington school staff went to the homes of Wilmington High School Class of 2020 graduating seniors to deliver graduate orange-and-black yard signs. The teachers also presented the graduates with a goodie bag of items donated by the community. Graduates couldn’t help but hear the caravan coming — thanks to the multiple car horns honking. And upon arrival, the noise continued with the ringing of cow bells and applause. In the photo, senior Conner Mitchell, left foreground, enjoys the moment along with his family looking on.

On Friday, vehicle caravans of Wilmington school staff went to the homes of Wilmington High School Class of 2020 graduating seniors to deliver graduate orange-and-black yard signs. The teachers also presented the graduates with a goodie bag of items donated by the community. Graduates couldn’t help but hear the caravan coming — thanks to the multiple car horns honking. And upon arrival, the noise continued with the ringing of cow bells and applause. In the photo, senior Conner Mitchell, left foreground, enjoys the moment along with his family looking on. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_mitchell_2_p.jpg On Friday, vehicle caravans of Wilmington school staff went to the homes of Wilmington High School Class of 2020 graduating seniors to deliver graduate orange-and-black yard signs. The teachers also presented the graduates with a goodie bag of items donated by the community. Graduates couldn’t help but hear the caravan coming — thanks to the multiple car horns honking. And upon arrival, the noise continued with the ringing of cow bells and applause. In the photo, senior Conner Mitchell, left foreground, enjoys the moment along with his family looking on. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal