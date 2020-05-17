Police seek help for lop-eared mystery

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester police are seeking help to solve a lop-eared mystery.

At around 4 a.m. Friday a night shift officer found two lop-eared rabbits in the road on Middleboro Road near the R&R Tool shop. Thinking the rabbits had wandered from a nearby farm, he picked them up and placed them in a chicken coop at the farm, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“The farmer brought the rabbits to the police station this afternoon and said the rabbits are not his, and that their presence negatively impacted egg production in the chicken coop overnight,” said Reinbolt.

Late Friday afternoon an officer went to the area where the rabbits were found and spoke to people in the neighborhood, but no one was missing any rabbits.

“A local family that is active in 4-H agreed to care for the rabbits until their owners are found, which we greatly appreciate,” said Reinbolt. “It is also possible the rabbits were dumped, as neighbors reported finding a similar rabbit within a couple of miles of R&R Tool last week.”

If anyone is missing these rabbits, knows who might have dumped them, or would like to have them as pets, please contact the Blanchester Police Department at 937-783-4702.

Police are seeking information on these rabbits. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_bunnies-002-.jpg Police are seeking information on these rabbits. Blanchester Police