Reopened Sugartree Mill Co. restored some history during temporary closure

WILMINGTON — While Sugartree Mill Co. had to temporarily close its doors due to the stay-at-home order, restoration was taking place at the historic building on East Sugartree St.

The original structure was a flour mill and had two brick arches for the entrance and exit of the building that were used by a horses and wagons. Later, when the structure was transformed into a feed mill, both arches were torn out for easy access by truck and trailer.

The current owners of the building — now called Sugartree Mill Co — Randy and Diane Dell, have long appreciated the building’s rich history and taken every chance possible to reclaim it to its natural state, including the restoration of one of the brick arches.

A local mason who does brick restoration work, Jeff Baughman, brought back history through his work. After two weeks of work, the arch was restored.

Sugartree Mill Co. just had its official grand re-opening for business last November, featuring gift items, collectibles, assorted home goods and new merchandise plus holiday décor and a new children’s section, plus antiques from dozens of vendors, and even workshops.

Sugartree Mill Co. re-opened to shoppers last week; to learn more, visit www.sugartreemill.com .

Local mason Jeff Baughman teamed up with Sugartree Mill Co. owners Randy and Diane Dell to restore the brick arch. Courtesy photos